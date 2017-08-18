Canada: CPI rose 1.2% on a year-over-year basis in July, following a 1.0% gain in June

Canada: CPI rose 1.2% on a year-over-year basis in July, following a 1.0% gain in JuneBy Eren Sengezer
"The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.2% on a year-over-year basis in July, following a 1.0% gain in June," the Statistics Canada announced on Friday.
Key highlights:
- Prices were up in six of the eight major components in the 12 months to July, with the transportation and shelter indexes contributing the most to the year-over-year rise in the CPI
- Consumer prices for food rose 0.6% on a year-over-year basis in July, matching the gain in June
- On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.2% in July, after posting no change in June
- CPI remained unchanged on a monthly basis in July
