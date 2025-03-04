Canada confirms 25% reciprocal tariffs on US imports from Tuesday if Trump tariffs kick in

A statement released by the Canadian prime minister's office confirmed that Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports from Tuesday if US tariffs go into effect.
Key takeaways
Canada will start with 25% tariffs on US imports worth C$30 billion from Tuesday.
Should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures.
Market reaction
USD/CAD is trading 0.09% higher on the day following these headlines, flirting with 1.4500 at the press time.
