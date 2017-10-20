Canada: After increasing 0.4% in July, retail sales declined 0.3% in August to $48.9 bln

Canada: After increasing 0.4% in July, retail sales declined 0.3% in August to $48.9 blnBy Eren Sengezer
"After increasing 0.4% in July, retail sales declined 0.3% in August to $48.9 billion," the Statistics Canada reported on Friday.
Key highlights:
- Sales were down in 8 of 11 subsectors, representing 57% of retail trade.
- Lower sales at food and beverage stores more than offset higher sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers.
- Excluding the latter two subsectors, retail sales were down 1.3%.
- In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.7%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.