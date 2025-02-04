USD/CAD peaked just under 1.48 yesterday and traded back to a little under 1.44 just before the close in one of the wildest days of spot movement since the GFC, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
CAD may slip back into old range
“There is clearly a strong sense of relief that tariffs have been avoided—for now—but the uncertainty about the Trump team’s goals will remain. The CAD can perhaps settle into a trading range in the short run as markets assess the lie of the tariff land in the next few weeks but scope for CAD gains will remain limited.”
“Canadian yields have firmed up a little from yesterday’s levels, when markets were seriously mulling the risk of an off-cycle BoC rate cut, but spreads remain a major headwind for the CAD.”
“Hefty net USD losses from a major new cycle high yesterday should spell some significant, bearish technical pressure on the USD. But it likely won’t result in a major improvement in the CAD, given non-technical factors. At best, the CAD should be able to settle back into the range that prevailed through mid-December/January between 1.4250/1.4510.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0350 as focus shifts to US data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0350 on Tuesday. The uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's approach to trade relations with Europe doesn't allow the pair to gain traction. Investors await US Job Openings data.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, holds above 1.2400
Following the recovery seen in the American session on Monday, GBP/USD finds it difficult to continue to push higher on Tuesday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar hold its ground and caps the pair upside ahead of mid-tier US data.
Gold retreats from record-highs but stabilizes above $2,800
Gold trades in a tight range above $2,800 after pulling away from the record-high it set at $2,830 on Monday. Rebounding US bond yields and a modest USD uptick cap gains for the commodity. Worries about Trump's tariffs and inflation concerns lend support to the XAU/USD.
US JOLTS job openings set to tick down in December as markets await January employment report
Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be watched closely ahead of the release of the January employment report on Friday. Job openings are forecast to reach 8 million in December. The state of the labor market is a key factor for Fed officials when setting policy.
Trump’s 'big stick, then carrot' diplomacy ignites market rebound
In a classic case of “hit ’em with a big stick, then dangle the carrot” diplomacy, President Donald Trump has agreed to delay the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month after a conversation with his counterparts on Monday. This dramatic U-turn came just as the neighbouring nations teetered on the edge of a full-blown trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.