CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles at 100.60s and retraces towards the 100.00 figure

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • The CAD/JPY remained downward pressured by falling oil prices and a risk-off impulse.
  • From a daily chart perspective, the CAD/JPY is consolidating at around the 100.00-101.00 range.
  • The CAD/JPY could shift downwards if buyers fail to hold prices above the 200-DMA.

The CAD/JPY faced solid resistance around 100.60 and retraced after posting a staggering 7.60% rally from March 24, when the pair printed its YTD low at 94.06. At the time of writing, the CAD/JPY is trading at 100.07, threatening to break below the 100.00 thresholds for the first time since April 14.

CAD/JPY Price Action

From a daily chart perspective, the CAD/JPY is neutral to upward biased, even though the pair broke above the 200-day EMA, lying at 99.90. Some fundamental news, like crude oil prices edging lower, weighed on the Canadian Dollar (CAD). In addition to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), turning flat and back-to-back bearish candlesticks could pave the way for a pullback.

If CAD/JPY breaks below the 200-day EMA, the 100-day EMA would be next at 99.26. If the pullback extends past the latter, a cluster of support lies at the 98.55/88 price level, the confluence of the 50 and 20-day EMAs, respectively., followed by April’s 5 cycle low at 97.09.

On the flip side, If CAD/JPY stays above 100.00, a test of the YTD high at 100.87 is on the cards. Once cleared, buyers could pose a threat to crack the 101.00 psychological level, followed by the next resistance, the November 30 high at 103.47.

CAD/JPY Daily Chart

CAD/JPY Daily Chart

CAD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 100.07
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 100.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.99
Daily SMA50 98.5
Daily SMA100 98.35
Daily SMA200 102.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.6
Previous Daily Low 100.03
Previous Weekly High 100.41
Previous Weekly Low 97.62
Previous Monthly High 100.64
Previous Monthly Low 94.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.07

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000

EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000

EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…

GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…

GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.

GBP/USD News

Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week

Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week

Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.

Gold News

Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline

Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline

Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.

Read more

Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve

Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve

Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP  growth upward revision could be forthcoming. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures