CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles at 100.60s and retraces towards the 100.00 figure

On the flip side, If CAD/JPY stays above 100.00, a test of the YTD high at 100.87 is on the cards. Once cleared, buyers could pose a threat to crack the 101.00 psychological level, followed by the next resistance, the November 30 high at 103.47.

If CAD/JPY breaks below the 200-day EMA, the 100-day EMA would be next at 99.26. If the pullback extends past the latter, a cluster of support lies at the 98.55/88 price level, the confluence of the 50 and 20-day EMAs, respectively., followed by April’s 5 cycle low at 97.09.

From a daily chart perspective, the CAD/JPY is neutral to upward biased, even though the pair broke above the 200-day EMA, lying at 99.90. Some fundamental news , like crude oil prices edging lower, weighed on the Canadian Dollar (CAD). In addition to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), turning flat and back-to-back bearish candlesticks could pave the way for a pullback.

The CAD/JPY faced solid resistance around 100.60 and retraced after posting a staggering 7.60% rally from March 24, when the pair printed its YTD low at 94.06. At the time of writing, the CAD/JPY is trading at 100.07, threatening to break below the 100.00 thresholds for the first time since April 14.

