CAD is down ‘only’ 0.3% vs. USD and a relative outperformer – Scotiabank

"USD/CAD has climbed to fresh local highs with a clear break of the prior range high around 1.3900. The September-February rally continues to frame the important technical levels to watch, and the break of the 61.8% retracement (1.3944) now shifts our focus to the midpoint of the range just above 1.4100. The RSI has broken above 50, into bullish territory, and is confirming the moves in spot. For support, we look to the 1.3900-1.3850 area."

"For the CAD, near-term movement is likely to continue to be driven by broader developments and the market’s tone. The recovery in spread correlations is notable and reflects a clear return to fundamentally-driven movement in the CAD. Domestically, this week’s release calendar is limited to building permits, housing starts, and manufacturing sales data toward the end of the week."

"Fundamentals are shifting against the CAD, with a continued widening in US-Canada yield spreads as markets pare back their expectations for Fed easing. Our FV estimate for USDCAD has climbed to 1.3922 and the estimate is likely to show further gains as trading in Canadian bonds gets underway."

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is weak, down 0.3% vs. the US Dollar (USD) but a relative outperformer against all of the G10 currencies with the CAD’s peer currencies showing much greater declines in response to the US/China trade détente, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.