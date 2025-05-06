The CAD is entering Tuesday’s NA session unchanged vs. the USD, its range tightly bound within a marginally bullish (USD/CAD bearish) trend channel from mid April, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
CAD is consolidating ahead of Trump/Carney meeting
"The focus is on international relations and the first meeting between newly elected PM Carney and President Trump in DC. The balance of risk is likely tilted to the downside, given the CAD’s recent run of strength and the potential for disappointment following an impressive CAD rally driven by hopes of a reconciliation. In terms of data, Canada will release its international merchandise trade figures at 8:30am ET. These are for the month of March and will represent the state of trade ahead of the US tariff announcement in early April."
"Canada’s deficit is expected to have widened modestly. USD/CAD’s FV estimate remains steady just below 1.3900, slightly above current levels in spot, suggesting some CAD strength relative to our assessment of its fundamentals. Our CFTC weekly sentiment report release yesterday highlighted that CAD remains the largest held net short among the reporting currencies, leaving CAD bears vulnerable to adjustment and position squaring in the event of a continued rally.
"The recent trend in USD/CAD is gently bearish. The pace of the decline has been such that it represents a slowing in momentum and is therefore delivering positive divergence, with the RSI failing to confirm the fresh lows in spot. We look to near-term support below 1.3780 and see the possibility of further support around 1.3750 in the event of a break. We see near-term resistance in the 1.3880- 1.3900 range."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sees gains capped by 1.1350 so far
EUR/USD extends its weekluy leg higher on Tuesday, although the upside impulse has so far met quite a decent resistance around the 1.1350 region despite the US Dollar continues on the back foot across the board, all ahead of the FOMC event on Wednesday.
GBP/USD revisits the 1.3400 region on USD selling
Following the rest of its risk-linked peers, the British Pound extends its advance on Tuesday, with GBP/USD briefly retesting the key barrier at 1.3400 the figure on the back of the intense downward momentum in the Greenback. The BoE is expected to trim its policy rate by 25 bps on Thursday.
Gold remains strong, targets $3,400/oz
Gold rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, edging closer to the $3,400 mark per troy ounce as escalating geopolitical risks continued to drive safe-haven flows. Indeed, heightened concerns in the Middle East added to investor caution and underpinned the metal’s appeal.
Why is the Fed expected to hold interest rates despite Trump’s pressure to cut them Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated comments that rates in the United States are too high and should be lowered.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.