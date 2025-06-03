CAD edges lower after another rebound from the upper 1.36s – Scotiabank

"Another bounce from the upper 1.36s, leaving a potential 'hammer' signal on the daily chart Monday, has echoes of last Monday’s price action in funds which saw the USD push up to the mid/upper 1.38s before turning lower again. With the broader downtrend in the USD still well-entrenched across short-, medium– and long-term charts and oscillators, scope of USD gains still looks limited. Indeed, intraday price signals suggest better selling pressures has started to emerge ahead of 1.3745/50 resistance. Look for stiff resistance between 1.3825/50."

"Wildfires continue to encroach on Alberta oil production which could be another unwelcome, if temporary, check on domestic growth. The CAD is trading a little stronger than our fair value estimate (1.3781) today which is a positive but may indicate limited room for further CAD gains at the moment unless markets find renewed motivation to sell the USD."

"We expect a hold and market pricing suggests only 20% probability of a cut. But policymakers have a lot to consider. Even while US tariff policy continues to evolve, the impact on the global economy is clear (the OECD today revised down its 2025 growth outlook for a second time this year—to 2.9%, from 3.3%)."

