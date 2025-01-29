USD/CAD is trading in a tight range around 1.4400, BBH FX strategists report.
USD/CAD has scope to overshoot to fresh cyclical highs
“The Bank of Canada (BOC) is expected to slash the policy rate 25bps to 3.00% following two consecutive 50bps rate reductions. The BOC’s updated Monetary Policy Report is also due today. Inflation is stabilizing around 2% and business sentiment remains subdued but has improved.”
“BOC Governor Tiff Macklem effectively ruled-out additional jumbo cuts, pointing out that officials will consider further rate cuts but likely at a slower pace. Markets are price-in almost 75bps of total BOC easing over next 12 months that should see the policy rate bottom near 2.50%.”
“USD/CAD has scope to overshoot to fresh cyclical highs supported by FED/BOC policy trend, risk of all-out trade war between Canada and the US, and the Trump administration’s focus to lower energy prices.”
