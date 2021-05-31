Buy on support strategy for 3 Malaysia stocks: ANCOM, TASCO, MGRC [Video]

Since Malaysia is to be placed under a full lockdown from 1–14 Jun 2021, negative sentiment could be looming in Bursa Malaysia stock market.
In this video, you will find out how you can potentially apply the buy on support strategy for 3 Malaysia stocks — ANCOM, TASCO, MGRC and what you need to pay attention to in this volatile market when applying pullback trading strategy. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
- 0:30 ANCOM (ANCOM BHD)
- 3:10 TASCO (TASCO BERHAD)
- 8:13 MGRC (MSIAN GENOMICS RES CENTRE BHD)
