Bundesbank's Weidmann: Path of ECB bond buying programme depends on price outlook

Bundesbank's Weidmann: Path of ECB bond buying programme depends on price outlookBy Eren Sengezer
Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann recently crossed the wires, saying that the path of the ECB's bond-buying programme would depend on the inflation outlook.
Key quotes (via LiveSquawk):
- No need for ECB to continually provide stimulus through further net bond purchases
- Monetary policy in eurozone will remain expansive even after a possible future reduction of bond buying by ECB
- It is important to reach Basel III deal on banking regulations to achieve regulatory security
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.