Bundesbank Official: Eurozone GDP growth expected at 1.1% in 2020

The pace of economic expansion in the Euro area expected to stabilize in 2020, said an official at Bundesbank (Buba), the German central bank, while speaking at an event in Hong Kong.

The official added that the Eurozone GDP growth expected at 1.1% in 2020.

No further comments are reported from the Buba official.

The above comments on the bloc’s economic prospects have little to no impact on the shared currency, as EUR/USD holds the higher ground on the 1.11 handle.