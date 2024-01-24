Bundesbank: China economic crisis would cut German GDP growth by 0.7%

An economic crisis in China would cut the German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by 0.7% in the first year and by almost 1% in the second year, Germany's Bundesbank said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.
Bundesbank noted that an abrupt decoupling from China would not be realistic or desirable, adding that even an orderly withdrawal would bring considerable losses.
Market reaction
EUR/USD largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading near 1.0900, where it was up 0.45% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0900 despite mixed PMI data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to the 1.0900 area although the data from Germany and the Euro area showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in early January. The risk-positive market mood weighs on the USD and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2750 on upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.2750. The upbeat PMI readings from the UK, which showed a pick-up of growth momentum in the private sector in January, provide a boost to Pound Sterling.
Gold holds near $2,030 as US yields edge lower
Gold rose to the $2,030 area after spending the Asian session in a tight channel slightly above $2,020 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% ahead of the US PMI data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
SEC files reply backing its motion to compel against Ripple; XRP price rebounds from Aug 2023 low
The SEC is attempting to flip one of its biggest losses into some semblance of a victory. This is evident by the most recent filing from the regulatory body against Ripple seeking court intervention over undisclosed document requests.
Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoC expected to remain on hold for fourth straight meeting
It is widely anticipated that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will maintain its policy rate at 5.0% for the fourth consecutive time at its event on Wednesday, January 24.