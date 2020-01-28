British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level in a week

GBP/USD trades below 1.3000 as investors try to predict BoE's next move

After closing the first day of the week virtually unchanged near 1.3060, the GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level in a week at 1.2975. As of writing, the pair was down 0.48% on a daily basis at 1.2990.

Brexit moves the pound and the euro in different ways

There is a remarkable trend in the currency market. The EURUSD volatility weakened last year to levels never seen before in the single currency 20-years history. The low fluctuation of the FX market is a sign of equilibrium, where the euro and dollar are on one side, and "yielding" EM currencies - on the other.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2998
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 1.3054
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3089
Daily SMA50 1.3058
Daily SMA100 1.2846
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3107
Previous Daily Low 1.3041
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.316

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

