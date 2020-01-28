GBP/USD trades below 1.3000 as investors try to predict BoE's next move

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Retail sector in UK remained stagnant in January. 
  • US Dollar Index extends rally, looks to close above 98.
  • FOMC and BoE meetings are expected to ramp up volatility.

After closing the first day of the week virtually unchanged near 1.3060, the GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level in a week at 1.2975. As of writing, the pair was down 0.48% on a daily basis at 1.2990.

Earlier in the day, the monthly data published by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) revealed that retail sales volumes in the UK stayed unchanged for the third straight time in January.

Assessing the survey's finding, "2020 looks set to be another tough year for the sector as growth in households’ disposable income is set to remain modest and retailers continue to battle longer-term issues such as digital disruption and the cumulative burden of policy costs," said Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist.

Markets unsure about BoE's next policy action

Following this data, investors are still unsure if the Bank of England (BoE) will opt out for a cut in its base rate this Thursday. Previewing the BoE event, "for the last year we've seen weak survey data, but the hard data strong enough to keep the BoE on hold," noted TD Securities analysts. "With that pattern having flipped, and hard data weakening but surveys pointing to optimism, the BoE cannot credibly say that now the survey data is sending the correct signal. The call is very close though, near 50-50."

On the other hand, the USD continues to find demand as a safer alternative ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements on Wednesday. After the US Census Bureau on Tuesday showed that Durable Goods Orders in December rose 2.4% to beat the market expectation of 0.5%, the US Dollar Index preserved its daily gains and now remains on track to close above the 98 mark for the first time since early December.

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2996
Today Daily Change -0.0058
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 1.3054
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3089
Daily SMA50 1.3058
Daily SMA100 1.2846
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3107
Previous Daily Low 1.3041
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.316

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD near daily lows with mixed US data

EUR/USD near daily lows with mixed US data

The EUR/USD pair continues trading just above the 1.1000 level, as US Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.4%, largely surpassing the market’s expectations, although core readings plummeted in the red.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD below 1.3000 ahead of BOE

GBP/USD below 1.3000 ahead of BOE

The dollar continues to advance against all of its major rivals, getting an additional boost from upbeat CB Consumer Confidence. GBP/USD trading around 1.2980. BOE to have a monetary policy meeting this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin moving on the razor edge

Bitcoin moving on the razor edge

Yesterday's positive day along the crypto board has brought the BTC/USD pair to the borderline between a bearish market and a free space where it can grow again in search of new historical highs. 

Read more

WTI bounces off lows, back above $53.00/bbl

WTI bounces off lows, back above $53.00/bbl

After hitting new lows in levels last seen in early October 2019 near $52.00, prices of the WTI have managed to regains some attention and have retaken the $53.00 mark per barrel.

Oil News

USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

Coronavirus-related fears and upcoming first-tier event keeping investors in cautious mode. US Durable Goods Orders seen posting a tepid advance in December. USD/JPY at risk of resuming its decline once below 108.65.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures