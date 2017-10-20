Brexit: Focus on outcome of EU leaders summit - TDS

Brexit: Focus on outcome of EU leaders summit - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS point out that EU leaders conclude their summit today and will decide whether or not to advance Brexit negotiations to the trade-focused second phase.
Key Quotes
“A leaked draft of the summit statement suggests this will not happen; instead the leaders will wait until December’s meeting after more progress has be made on talks. The draft does show that they are willing to start their own internal preparations to discuss the transitional agreement between now and December, though, with Tusk confirming that story. The government’s fiscal accounts are also released.”
