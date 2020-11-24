Brent to average $53 per barrel in 2021 – Barclays

Barclays has retained its "above consensus" 2021 oil price forecasts, predicting brent at $53 per barrel and WTI at $50 per barrel based on expectations that potential rollout of coronavirus vaccines would lead to swift global economic recovery and boost demand in the second half.
The bank expects OPEC+ to postpone a planned January output increase at least by three months to support the market at a time when the resurgence of coronavirus worldwide is threatening to derail the global economic recovery.
"We expect the OPEC+ group to delay the ratcheting up of production targets by three months when the group meets later this month,” the bank said, according to Reuters.
Brent oil is curently trading at $46.45 per barrel and WTI is changing hands at $43.50 per barrel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold: Bears eye 200-day SMA amid global optimism
Having found acceptance under long-held support, gold now risks falling to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1796. The yellow metal closed below $1,850 on Monday, violating the level, which acted as a strong floor multiple times since September.
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 on RBA Debelle's speech
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 amid mixed Australian trade data and the upbeat market mood. Reports that the US GSA has started the formal Biden transition process boosted risk appetite. RBA Debelle ruled out a rate hike for at least three years.
NZD/USD: Muted response to RBNZ Governor Orr's comments
NZD/USD ignores RBNZ Governor Orr's comments on house prices. The monetary and financial policies alone cannot solve property issues, according to Orr. New Zealand's government has proposed adding property prices to central bank's remit.
Bitcoin outclasses gold as a store of value
More corporate investors turn to Bitcoin as Grayscale reports over 1billion added to its cryptocurrency funds in Q3 2020. JPMorgan also points to evidence of institutional demand for Bitcoin as investors move from its gold exchange-traded funds to cryptocurrency.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!