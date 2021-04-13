Brent Oil to drift in the range of $60-$65 for now – OCBC

On Monday, Brent added 0.5% to $63.28 but remains to be seen if it can break past the $65 barrel. Strategists at OCBC bank think the consolidation from $60-$65 may continue, but their long-term bias is still to the upside.
Stabilisation around $60-$65
“The US has appeared to have finally gotten over its Q1 cold snap, with the refinery utilization rate now at 84% – the highest in more than a year. This should help to draw down crude oil stocks more quickly, which means how quickly gasoline inventories can draw down from here will be the main determinant of oil prices in the immediate future.”
“The resurgence of the virus worldwide – first in Europe, now in Asian economies like India and S.Korea – mean the upward bull run may be derailed for the time being.”
“For now, we expect the $60-$65 consolidation to hold, although our bias is still to the upside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
