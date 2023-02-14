Crude had its best week since October. Brent Oil rose $1.89 to $86.39. Strategists at Deutsche Bank expect the black gold to end the year around the $80 level.
Signs of excess supply for H1 before demand recovers in H2 2023
“We see Brent at $75/bbl for H1 before balances improve in H2 to $80/bbl.”
“We see recession slowing demand growth, but as China’s exit from zero-Covid occurred earlier than expected, there is less scope for ‘slingshot’ rebound in Q2. By H2, global demand should rise to 1 mmb/d above H2-2019 level.”
“We see excess supply sustaining downside pressure for H1, creating tension with OPEC’s policy bias, before demand recovers in H2 2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
