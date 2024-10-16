Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices fell a third day by 3.8% to $74.52 per barrel, its lowest level since October 2, DBS’ FX analyst Philip Wee notes.
Middle-eastern tensions turning point softens oil prices
“OPEC and the International Energy Agency lowered their forecasts for global oil demand in 2024, citing oversupply amid weak demand from China. Fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East eased after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured US President Joe Biden that it would strike military and not target oil or nuclear sites in Iran.”
“On October 13, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sent a signed warning letter to Israel to address, over the next 30 days, the significant drop in humanitarian aid into Gaza or risk a cut in arms sales.”
“Although the deadline comes after the US Presidential Elections on November 5, the new President will only take over the White House in January 2025.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0900 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0900 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces downward pressure due to a renewed US Dollar upswing, as risk sentiment falters on China concerns. Dovish ECB expectations also undermine the pair.
GBP/USD remains heavy near 1.3000 after soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure near 1.3000 in the European session. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 1.7% in September from 2.2% in August, weighing heavily on the Pound Sterling.
Gold price advances to three-week top amid risk-off mood, bullish USD might cap gains
Gold price scales higher for the second straight day on Wednesday – also marking the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five – and climbs a three-week high, around the $2,677-$2,678 region heading into the European session.
Bitcoin holds onto recent gains, with $70,000 in sight
Bitcoin’s price stabilizes around $67,000 on Wednesday after rallying and breaking above a key resistance barrier on Tuesday. The rise in BTC comes after US Spot ETFs recorded a second straight day of inflows of over $373 million on Tuesday.
British inflation dips to 1.7% in September
And speaking of inflation and Europe, inflation in Britain not only fell below 2% in September but came in significantly lower than expected (1.7%y-o-y vs 1.9% expected).
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.