Breaking: US Initial Jobless Claims rose by 3.8 million last week

There were 3,839,000 Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the US in the week ending April 25th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading came in slightly worse than the market expectation for an increase of 3.5 million.

Additional takeaways

"The previous week's level was revised up by 15,000 from 4,427,000 to 4,442,000."

"The 4-week moving average was 5,033,250, a decrease of 757,000 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending April 18 was 17,992,000, an increase of 2,174,000 from the previous week's revised level."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index inched higher after this data and was last seen flat on the day at 99.49.