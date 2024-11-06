The US Dollar is up as an immediate reaction to the news. The US Dollar Index changed course and currently hovers around 103.60 after bottoming at 103.34 on Tuesday.

Georgia is among the first of those with available exit polls, showing that the scale leans toward Trump's side. The state, which holds 16 electoral votes, shows Trump received roughly 10% more votes than Harris, with less than 1% votes counted, according to the Washington Post. The advantage seems slimmer according to other researchers, but Trump also leads.

Whether former President Donald Trump or current Vice-President Kamala Harris will become the next US President will likely depend on what happens in the seven swing states.

A historical United States presidential election is about to come to an end. Polling locations have begun closing, and initial exit polls will start hitting the wires, and triggering sharp reactions across financial boards one way or the other. It is worth remembering, however, nothing will be set and done, as some states may take a couple of days to offer final results.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.