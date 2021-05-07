Breaking: US adds 266,000 jobs in April vs. 978,000 expected

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose only by 266,000 in April, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading followed March's increase of 770,000 (revised from 916,000) and missed the market expectation of 978,000 by a wide margin.
Follow our live coverage of the US jobs report and the market reaction.
Further details of the press release revealed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 6.1%, compared to analysts' estimate of 5.8%, and the Average Hourly Earnings increased by 0.7% on a monthly basis.
"The labor force participation rate was little changed at 61.7% in April and is 1.6 percentage points lower than in February 2020," the publication read.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the greenback came under strong selling pressure and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.36% on a daily basis at 90.56.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.21 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD is surging above 1.21 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
XAU/USD revisits three-month highs above $1820 ahead of NFP
Gold bulls have eyes on a 61.8% Fibo monthly target of $1,850. Shorter-term, the bears can target at least a drift to a 38.2% Fibo at 1.807 or the daily support, near $1,800.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
Nasdaq Technical view, key chart levels
The Nasdaq sits at a key juncture as it opens for trading on Thursday. Recent strong earnings from big tech have put the spotlight on the underperformance of the Nasdaq versus other major indices.