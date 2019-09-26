The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that New Zealand is in a sound position to seize the opportunities and manage the challenges associated with global low interest rate environment.

There is already a strong fiscal impulse underway from public spending and investment.

Current view is that we are unlikely to need ‘unconventional’ monetary policy tools.

Many central banks are facing the challenge of inflation consistently running below target.

Confident that rates will remain low for a number of years, providing a great environment to invest.