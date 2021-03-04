Breaking: Powell repeats they are long way from Fed goals, USD edges higher alongside yields

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

While speaking at the Wall Street Jobs Summit on Thursday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that they are still a long way from the Federal Reserve's inflation and employment goals.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day and the US Dollar Index edged higher to 90.15, where it was up 0.2% on a daily basis.

Additional takeaways

"While there are still risks, there is good reason to expect job creation will pick up in coming months."

"As the economy picks up, inflation is expected to move up."

"It's unlikely that deeply ingrained low inflation expectations would change."

"It's more likely inflation increases will be one-time."

"Fed will use its tools to achieve inflation goal."

"It will take some time to get back to max employment."

"There's a lot of ground to cover to get back to max employment."

"We have a high standard for identifying max employment, will take some time to get there."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides toward 1.20 as all eyes are on Powell

EUR/USD slides toward 1.20 as all eyes are on Powell

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, falling as US yields remain elevated. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims beat expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tops 1.40 as markets await Powell impatiently

GBP/USD tops 1.40 as markets await Powell impatiently

GBP/USD has pared its losses, advancing above 1.40 as markets await Fed Chair Powell's all-important speech. US yields are driving the dollar.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates in a range near $1715, Powell's speech awaited

XAU/USD consolidates in a range near $1715, Powell's speech awaited

Gold witnessed a modest short-covering bounce amid slightly oversold conditions. An uptick in the US bond yields, sustained USD buying capped any further gains. Investors look forward to Powell’s speech for some meaningful trading impetus.

Gold News

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures