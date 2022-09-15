- Gold price tumbles to fresh 2-year lows below the $1670 mark.
- Expectations that the Fed would aggressively continue to tighten weighed on the yellow metal.
- Upbeat US Retail Sales continue to show the strength of the US economy.
Gold price tumbles below the $1700 psychological level, to fresh two-year lows at $1665.30, on expectations that the US Federal Reserve would continue to tighten monetary conditions, sparking a jump in US Treasury yields. Hence, the greenback followed suit but pared earlier gains. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD is trading at around $1666 a troy ounce.
Gold price tumbles on higher US Treasury bond yields
US Treasury yields jumped on expectations that the Fed might hike rates between 75 or 100 bps. The US 2-year bond yield, the most sensitive to interest rate hikes, peaked at 3.84%, while the 10-year benchmark note remained at 3.437%, gaining three bps. Worth noting that the yield curve further inverted, with the spread between 2s and 10s deepening to -0-403%, as market participants expected an aggressive Fed could derail the US economy, tapping it into a recession.
US Retail Sales for August, reported by the US Department of Commerce, surprisingly rose, after dropping a month earlier, with readings increasing 0.3%, exceeding estimates of -0.1%.
In the meantime, US economic data revealed by the Labor Department showed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 10 was 213K, decreasing from the previous week's reading and lower than estimates of 227K.
The New York and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Indices were reported, showing mixed results. The New York Empire State manufacturing sector improved but remained in contractionary territory, while the Philadelphia Fed index dropped to the contractionary part after rebounding in the August report.
Gold (XAU/USD) Key Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1666
|Today Daily Change
|-15.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|1697.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1725.12
|Daily SMA50
|1740.12
|Daily SMA100
|1790.02
|Daily SMA200
|1832.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1707.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1693.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1729.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|1691.47
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1698.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1702.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1691.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1685.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1678.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1705.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1712.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1718.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains bearish bias, threatens key support area
The AUD/USD fell to a two-month low sub 0.6700 on Thursday, but managed to stabilize around the psychological level during the New York session. Technically, the AUD/USD is downward biased with room to challenge the YTD low at 0.6681.
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0000 despite risk-aversion
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range around 1.0000 on Thursday. Although Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower after mixed US data, the dollar struggles to gather strength and allows the pair stay in its daily range.
Gold takes a breather near two-year lows
Gold prices have settled down into the late session of the New York trade but it begs more from the bears at this juncture as the gold price rest at key support. Pressures come as the greenback US bond yields keep rising ahead of next week's Federal Reserve's policy committee meeting.
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
ETH is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces.
Is Oracle (ORCL) the most underrated dividend stock?
I am on all the forums. I run all the screeners. I listen to all the podcasts. Maybe I am just forgetful, but I cannot seem to remember anyone ever putting ORCL in their focus list. Not for dividends at least.