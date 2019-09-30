EUR/USD has dropped below 1.09, trading at the lowest levels since May 2017. The currency pair triggered stop loss points on the way and quickly hit a low of 1.0884 at the time of writing.
The next levels to watch are 1.0820 and 1.0780 – gap lines from April 2017. The previous low of 1.0905 turns into resistance and the one before it – the former double-bottom of 1.0926 – is the next level to watch.
Here is how the move looks on the four-hour chart. It is essential to note that the Relative Strength Index is flirting with the 30 level – which indicates oversold conditions.
Weak German inflation figures have triggered the latest move. The European standard HICP inflation slowed down to 0.9%, below 1% expected. It joins disappointing Consumer Price Index numbers from France and Spain.
The continent's largest economy has likely entered a recession. It contracted in the second quarter and data for the third quarter point to further weakness, especially in the manufacturing sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to fresh 2019 low as German inflation disappoints with 0.9%
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0900 at fresh 2019 lows. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics
GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY, better than expected. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold holds weaker below $1500 mark, closer to monthly lows
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1490 region.
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now."