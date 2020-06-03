Employment in the US' private sector declined by 2,760,000 in May, the monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institue revealed on Wednesday. This reading came in much better than the market expectation for a decrease of 9,000,000.

Further details of the publication revealed that April's reading of -20,236,000 got revised to -19,557,000.

Commenting on the data, “The impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to weigh on businesses of all sizes,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “While the labor market is still reeling from the effects of the

pandemic, job loss likely peaked in April, as many states have begun a phased reopening of businesses.”

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last seen losing 0.13% on the day at 97.55.

