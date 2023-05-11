Breaking: BoE raises policy rate by 25 bps to 4.5% in May as expected

Share:

Following its May policy meeting, the Bank of England (BOE) announced that it raised the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5% as expected. Two policymakers, Tenreyro and Dhingra, voted to keep the policy rate on hold at 4.25%.

"If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening of monetary policy would be required," the BOE repeated in its policy statement.

GBP/USD recovered from daily lows with the immediate reaction and was last seen trading a few pips above 1.2600.

"Risks to inflation forecast skewed significantly to the upside."

"BOE forecasts show inflation falling to 5.12% by Q4 2023 (February forecast: 3.92%), based on market interest rates and modal forecast."

"BOE forecast shows inflation in one year's time at 3.38% (February forecast: 3.01%), based on market interest rates and modal forecast."

"BOE forecast shows inflation in two years' time at 1.1% (February forecast: 0.95%), based on market interest rates."

"BOE mean CPI forecast shows CPI at 2% in three years' time, demonstrating upside risks to central forecast."

"Market rates imply more BOE tightening than February, show bank rate at 4.8% in Q4 2023, 4.0% in Q4 2024, 3.7% in Q4 2025 (February: 4.4% in Q4 2023, 3.7% in Q4 2024, 3.4% in Q4 2025)."

"BOE forecast shows inflation in three years' time at 1.2% (February forecast: 0.37%), based on market interest rates."

"BOE estimates GDP "flat" for Q1 and Q2 2023 (March forecast: Q1 -0.1% QQ)

"BOE estimates GDP in 2023 +0.25% (February forecast: -0.5%), 2024 +0.75% (February: -0.25%), 2025 +0.75% (February: +0.25%), based on market rates."

"BOE estimates real post-tax household income in 2023 +1.0% (February: -0.5%), 2024 +1.0% (February: +1.5%), 2025 +1.0% (February: +0.75%)."

"BOE estimates wage growth +5% YY in q4 2023 (February: +4%), Q4 2024 +3.5% (February: +2.25%); Q4 2025 +2.5% (February: 1.5%)."

"BOE estimates unemployment rate 3.8% in Q4 2023 (February: 4.3%); Q4 2024 4.0% (February: 4.8%); Q4 2025 4.4% (February: 5.3%)."

"Pay growth could plateau at rates inconsistent with inflation target."

"Pay settlements stable at around 6%, expected to reduce modestly in H2-2023."

"Food inflation more persistent than forecast, adds around 1 percentage point to middle of CPI horizon."

"Many companies aim to pass costs on to selling prices as much as they can."