According to the latest data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the Unemployment Rate in Australia ticked higher to 3.7% in July, as against the expectations of 3.5% and the previous reading of 3.5%.

The Australian Employment Change arrived at -14.6K in July, compared with the consensus forecast of 15K and 32.6K jobs addition seen in June.

Additional details revealed that Full-Time Employment decreased by 24.2K in the reported month vs. June’s growth of 39.3K. However, Part-Time Employment jumped by 9.6K as against a drop of 6.7K in June.

The Participation Rate edged lower to 66.7% in July vs. 66.8% expected and 66.8% previous.

"The fall in employment follows an average monthly increase of around 42,000 people during the first half of this year. Employment is still around 387,000 people higher than last July," ABS head of labor statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.

Meanwhile, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers told the ALP national conference in Brisbane on Thursday it was a "difficult time for many Australians", as global factors intensified cost-of-living pressures.

Market reaction

AUD/USD accelerated declines on the downbeat Australian jobs data, falling 0.39% on the day to trade at 0.6367, as of writing. Discouraging Australian labor market data fan expectations of an extended pause by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its September 5 meeting.

Australian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.11% 0.13% 0.11% 0.71% 0.10% 0.45% 0.09% EUR -0.11% 0.02% 0.00% 0.60% -0.02% 0.33% -0.02% GBP -0.14% -0.03% -0.03% 0.58% -0.04% 0.31% -0.05% CAD -0.11% 0.00% 0.01% 0.63% -0.02% 0.24% -0.04% AUD -0.62% -0.60% -0.59% -0.61% -0.63% -0.16% -0.51% JPY -0.09% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 0.63% 0.38% 0.00% NZD -0.45% -0.36% -0.33% -0.23% 0.26% -0.36% -0.36% CHF -0.07% 0.04% 0.02% 0.02% 0.62% 0.02% 0.37% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).