According to the latest data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the Unemployment Rate in Australia ticked higher to 3.7% in July, as against the expectations of 3.5% and the previous reading of 3.5%.
The Australian Employment Change arrived at -14.6K in July, compared with the consensus forecast of 15K and 32.6K jobs addition seen in June.
Additional details revealed that Full-Time Employment decreased by 24.2K in the reported month vs. June’s growth of 39.3K. However, Part-Time Employment jumped by 9.6K as against a drop of 6.7K in June.
The Participation Rate edged lower to 66.7% in July vs. 66.8% expected and 66.8% previous.
"The fall in employment follows an average monthly increase of around 42,000 people during the first half of this year. Employment is still around 387,000 people higher than last July," ABS head of labor statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.
Meanwhile, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers told the ALP national conference in Brisbane on Thursday it was a "difficult time for many Australians", as global factors intensified cost-of-living pressures.
Market reaction
AUD/USD accelerated declines on the downbeat Australian jobs data, falling 0.39% on the day to trade at 0.6367, as of writing. Discouraging Australian labor market data fan expectations of an extended pause by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its September 5 meeting.
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.71%
|0.10%
|0.45%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|-0.02%
|0.33%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.14%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.58%
|-0.04%
|0.31%
|-0.05%
|CAD
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|0.63%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|-0.62%
|-0.60%
|-0.59%
|-0.61%
|-0.63%
|-0.16%
|-0.51%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.63%
|0.38%
|0.00%
|NZD
|-0.45%
|-0.36%
|-0.33%
|-0.23%
|0.26%
|-0.36%
|-0.36%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.62%
|0.02%
|0.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Economic Indicator
Australia Unemployment Rate s.a.
The Unemployment Rate release by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weakening the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Next release: 09/14/2023 01:30:00 GMT
Frequency: Monthly
Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
Why it matters to traders
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) publishes an overview of trends in the Australian labour market, with unemployment rate a closely watched indicator. It is released about 15 days after the month end and throws light on the overall economic conditions, as it is highly correlated to consumer spending and inflation. Despite the lagging nature of the indicator, it affects the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rate decisions, in turn, moving the Australian dollar. Upbeat figure tends to be AUD positive.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consoldiates weekly losses around 1.0870 Premium
EUR/USD bottomed recently at 1.0856, marking the lowest level since July 6. The pair maintains a bearish bias as the US Dollar remains strong, supported by higher Treasury yields and risk aversion in the market. There are no top-tier data releases scheduled for Friday. Market attention is shifting towards the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD retreats from weekly highs toward 1.2700
GBP/USD declined to the 1.2725 area after touching its highest level in a week above 1.2780. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day allows the US Dollar to find demand as a safer asset.
Gold: XAU/USD extends slide sub-$1,900, lower lows at sight Premium
Gold trades at its lowest since last March, pressuring the $1,890 area as the dismal market mood prevails. Market players turned risk-averse after the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) unveiled the Minutes of its August meeting, expressing concerns about the inflation risks and leaving the door open for additional rate hikes if needed.
XRP/USD booking losses; Further downside possible
For those who read this week’s Weekly Market Insight, you may recall that the post highlighted that XRP/USD was potentially eyeing lower levels.
COIN continues month-long downtrend despite futures platform approval
COIN stock has now traded lower in six straight sessions as of Wednesday. Support for Coinbase stock comes at $76, about 4% below the current price.