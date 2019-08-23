Brazil: Improving domestic outlook versus external headwinds – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank, see the Brazilian economic Q2 forecast consistent with full-2019 GDP growth of 0.5-0.6%, meaning the third year in a row with the economy rising by 1% or less. For 2020, despite global headwinds, they expect some better traction (especially from investment) on the heels of lower policy interest rate, easier local financial conditions and a reform-led boost in confidence.
Key Quotes:
“In recent days, external headwinds (i.e. trade war escalation and global economy slowdown) haven’t given Brazilian assets a break, despite of signals of an improving domestic outlook. If short term fundamentals (e.g. globally stronger USD) do explain part of the BRL sell-off, our models suggest there may still be some influence of noisy technicals (or premium build-up). And the latter could be partly associated with the deterioration of markets and outlook in Argentina.”
“We have reasons to believe that our neighbor’s woes should have limited spillover effects for Brazil after the dust settles. And that partly helps explain why we still see USD/BRL around 3.70-3.80 for the end of this year (which looks like a bold, if not outdated estimate right now).”
“Brazilian exports to Argentina means just 0.8% of Brazilian GDP, so that it takes a slump in Argentinian economic activity to subtract just a few tenths out of Brazilian GDP. Brazil also has a more solid external position, given the low current account deficit, the plentiful direct investment and the hefty FX reserves.”
“Brazil is experiencing low levels of inflation and anchored inflation expectations, while Argentina is facing big pressures that are about to intensify in the short run. August IPCA-15 released this week showed another downside surprise in the headline, with core inflation trends slowing further from already muted levels, much below the Brazilian Central Bank’s mid-target. Not a coincidence that BCB is likely to cut interest rate before year-end (to a new historical low of 5%), whereas the BCRA has recently hiked rate (by a full 11% to whopping 75% in nominal terms).”
“For the coming week, the macro highlight is the release of 19Q2 GDP data (Thu.). We look for a slight sequential growth of 0.2% q/q (less than 1% annualized), with the economy moving sideways in the first half. That underscores the weakest GDP recovery after the worst recession on record.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.1100 as Trump announces steps against China
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, up on the day. President Trump said he orders companies to search Chinese imports for drugs. Earlier he criticized Powell's lack of action.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2250 on USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to the monthly highs above 1.2250 as the US dollar falls following Powell's hint of cutting rates and Trump's angry response.
USD/JPY plummets to ten-day lows below 106 as Trump goes berserk on Twitter
The USD/JPY came under strong selling pressure in the last hour and erased nearly 100 pips as US President Donald Trump's latest rant on Twitter forced investors to seek refuge and ramped up the demand for safe-haven JPY.
Gold gains more than $30, eyes 2019 highs on Trump’s tweet
Gold continues to rise sharply amid concerns about the impact of the escalation in the US-China trade war. The demand for safe-haven assets emerged over the last hours, leading to a rally in the yellow metal.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.