BOK’s Lee: Will maintain accommodative monetary policy stance

“The central bank will maintain accommodative monetary policy stance,” the Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at the post-monetary policy press conference on Thursday.

Additional comments

Growth to be above Feb projection. Inflation to be above Feb projection. Inflation to be around 2% for some time before falling. Uncertainties on pace of economic recovery is high. Economic recovery has expanded somewhat. To monitor severity of COVID-19 spread. Recovery to continue on exports, investment.

Earlier today, the South Korean central left the key interest rates steady at 0.50% at its April monetary policy meeting, noting that the rates are likely to be maintained at 0.50% throughout this year.

Market reaction

USD/KRW sustains the rebound from six-week lows on the BOK’s rate decision, currently trading at 1,118.12, as the dovish outcome weighs on the Korean won. The spot is up 0.20% on the day.