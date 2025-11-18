BoJ’s Ueda: Will decide monetary policy while scrutinizing various data

Following his meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said he talked about the economy and monetary policy with Takaichi.

Additional quotes

Will decide monetary policy while scrutinzing various data.



Told Prime Minister that BoJ is adjusting degree of monetary support to stably achieve 2% inflation.



Discussed on FX but won't comment on the details of that.



It is desirable for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals, watching the impact of market moves on the economy.

Market reaction

USD/JPY has lost some ground following these comments, trading at around 155.00, down 0.12% so far.