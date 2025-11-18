TRENDING:
BoJ’s Ueda: Will decide monetary policy while scrutinizing various data
Dhwani Mehta

Following his meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said he talked about the economy and monetary policy with Takaichi.

Additional quotes

Will decide monetary policy while scrutinzing various data.

Told Prime Minister that BoJ is adjusting degree of monetary support to stably achieve 2% inflation.

Discussed on FX but won't comment on the details of that.

It is desirable for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals, watching the impact of market moves on the economy.

Market reaction

USD/JPY has lost some ground following these comments, trading at around 155.00, down 0.12% so far.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

