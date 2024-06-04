BoJ’s Ueda: Will adjust degree of monetary support if inflation moves as expected

“If underlying inflation moves as we project, we will adjust the degree of monetary support,” Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday.
Additional quotes
If our economic, price projections and assessment of risks change, that will also be reason to change interest rate levels.
Our policy goal is price stability, so won't guide policy to fund fiscal spending.
Our basic stance is to allow markets to set long-term interest rates.
We have maintained current pace of bond buying to avoid big discontiniuity in bond buying operations.
We are ready to conduct nimble market operations if there are sharp rises in long-term rates.
Not thinking about introducing central bank digital currency.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is retreating slightly from 156.50 on these above comments, currently trading at 156.36, up 0.18% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6650 after downbeat Australian data
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure in Asian trading on Tuesday, having faced rejection at 0.6700. The pair is undermined by downbeat Australian Current Account Balance and the Company's Gross Operating Profits data. A softer risk tone also adds to the pair's downside.
USD/JPY reverses from 156.50 after BoJ Ueda's comments
USD/JPY is retreating from 156.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday, weighed by the latest comments from BoJ Governor Ueda on policy. A modest recovery in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields could limit the pair's downside ahead of US JOLTS Job Opening data.
Gold price trades with modest intraday losses, downside potential seems limited
Gold price fails to attract any follow-through buying despite a combination of supporting factors. Fed rate cut bets drag the USD to a nearly two-month low, but does little to lure XAU/USD bulls. Traders now look forward to this week’s important US macro data and key central bank event risks.
Veteran trader sets target for next Bitcoin bull market high
Bitcoin halvings have historically aligned with the halfway points of past bull market cycles. Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin could reach a high of around $130K to $150K. New market players could alter market dynamics.
Trading the week ahead
Looking at this week's main tradable opportunities, Tuesday brings the Swiss CPI print, a key indicator to watch given recent comments by the SNB's Jordan about inflation risks and the weak Swiss franc.