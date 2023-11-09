BoJ’s Ueda: When inflation sustainably hits 2%, wages could rise at the same pace or higher

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday, “when inflation sustainably hits 2%, wages are likely to be rising at around the same pace or higher.”
Additional quotes
Companies becoming more active in raising prices, wages than before.
Whether wage hikes will broaden and become embedded in society, firms begin to hike prices on prospects of rising wages, will be key to judging whether inflation target will be met sustainably.
We will maintain negative rate, ycc framework until sustained achievement of 2% inflation comes into sight.
In what order we will end these policies will depend on economic, price developments at the time of an exit.
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 150.91, marginally lower on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.6400 amid mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is struggling to extend gains above 0.6400 in the Asian session on Thursday. The Aussie pair feels the heat from the mixed Chinese inflation data, which showed that the country's CPI dropped more than expected in October while PPI outpaced estimates.
USD/JPY eases off 151.00 on weaker USD, hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions
USD/JPY is easing from the 151.00 level in Asian trading on Thursday, undermined by renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions lends some support to the Japanese Yen. Fed's Powell awaited.
Gold set to test 200-day SMA at $1,935, Powell eyed
Gold price is licking its wounds while flirting with a three-week low just below the $1,950 level early Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is trading broadly subdued amid the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market sentiment.
XRP price continues to find support from investors even as Ripple Swell day one disappointed investors
XRP price did not rally as much as was expected out of it in the past day given Ripple's developer conference has begun as of this moment. While the event will only be held over two days, it is expected to have a significant impact on the altcoin.
Fedspeak: How will it impact the market?
A slew of Fed speakers might be impacting the current momentum in US stocks. Although tech stocks are performing well, we may eventually experience a pause or even a prolonged one. Traders are hesitant to take any risks.