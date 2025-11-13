BoJ’s Ueda: Underlying inflation accelerating toward 2% moderately

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday that the Japanese central bank will strive to create strong economy so that tax revenues rise without tax hikes.

BoJ striving to achieve moderate inflation backed by wage growth by helping improve economy.



BoJ aims to achieve sustained economic growth benefiting public.



Consumption resilient due to improvement in household income, job conditions.



Underlying inflation accelerating toward 2% moderately.



Hard to break down inflation to driven by cost-push factors and driven by demand.



Recent food price increases likely caused by elevated raw material expenses, with other goods' prices also increasing as companies pass on higher wages.



Job market tightens, wages rising, creating moderate cycle of rising wages and inflation.

