BoJ's Ueda: Uncertainty from trade policies heightened sharply

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo addresses a press conference on Thursday, explaining the Bank’s decision to maintain the interest rate at 0.50% for the second consecutive meeting.

Uncertainty from trade policies heightened sharply.

Report compiled based on the assumption that global supply chain disruption would be avoided.

Japan's economy is recovering moderately, although some weak moves are seen.

Japan's economic growth likely to moderate.

Must pay due attention to financial, fx markets, impact on Japan's economy, prices.

BoJ expected to keep raising rates if economy, prices move in line with projections.

To judge whether outlook will be achieved without any preconception.

Trade policies announced in each region likely to push down economies.

Expect underlying inflation to cool down due to tariffs, slow global growth.

Economic, price projections could change vastly depending on how countries deal with US tariffs.

Virtuous cycle of wages and prices will continue due to continued labour shortages.

Outlook is not as certain as it was before.

Timing of underlying inflation to achieve 2% goal will be somewhat delayed.

Difficult to judge when likelihood of achieving underlying inflation goal, will be flexible in policy response.

If big change to tariff policy, that would affect monetary policy outlook.

Economy roughly on track so far.

Monetary policy operations done through controlling short-term rates

Our projections factor in some progress in tariff negotiations.

Mid-term evaluation of JGB buying would suggest plans after april 2026.

'Not simple' in achieving underlying inflation target as before.

Fair amount of possibilities of revising our outlook based on data.

Board members including me generally assuming that reciprocal tariffs would not be at either extreme.

Expect US tariffs to be above the base 10% levied.

There is a high possibility of revising our outlook depending on various assumptions and data because certainty of outlook is low.

There are some degree of possibilities of prices overshooting our central forecast.

Hard to make decision now on response to situations resembling stagflation.

Hard to say when degree of uncertainty on tariffs would come down.

Uncertainty around tariff impact on economy remains high even after tariffs are finaliszd.

It is not that we have to wait until winter time bonuses, spring wage talks to decide about anything.

Still under consideration on ETFs.

US has said it wants to finish tariff negotiations within 90 days, that would be one marker.

Even when US tariffs are decided, the impact would be hard to read.

Timing of next rate hike could be swayed a lot depending on impact of tariffs on economy.

Tariffs could negatively affect corporate profits, and affect winter bonuses and wage negotiations next year.

But it doesn't mean we have to wait for all of that to be clear to make a policy decision.