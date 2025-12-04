BoJ’s Ueda: There is uncertainty on how far we can eventually raise interest rates

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday, “there is uncertainty on how far we can eventually raise interest rates.”

Additional comments

We are working on narrowing our estimate on neutral interest rate, will disclose findings if we can successfully do so.



For now, we have to work with our current estimate set in a fairly wide range.



There is uncertainty on how far we can eventually raise interest rates.



Current monetary conditions still accommodative.



Govt's economic package likely to push up economic growth.



Package will likely work both ways in terms of impact on inflation.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is inching 0.09% higher on the day to trade at 155.46.