BoJ’s Ueda says to keep raising interest rates if economy on track

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said early Wednesday that the Japanese central bank will continue to raise interest rates if economic and price developments move in line with its projections, per Reuters.
Key quotes
Japan’s economy is recovering moderately, albeit with some weaknesses.
Japan’s economy is likely to continue growing above potential.
Expect underlying inflation to accelerate gradually.
Uncertainty surrounding Japan’s economy, prices remain high.
Expect to keep raising interest rates if the economy, prices move in line with our forecasts made in the quarterly outlook report.
Japan’s real interest rate level remains extremely low.
Recent high inflation is due largely to the lagged effect of past rises in import costs, recent acceleration in food price rises.
Such cost-push factors are likely to gradually dissipate.
Underlying inflation is likely to gradually converge towards our 2% target even when a temporary boost from food inflation disappears.
There is uncertainty on whether food, rice prices will fall but on a year-on-year basis, the pace of increase likely to slow ahead.
Underlying inflation is still somewhat below 2%.
We have yet to sufficiently achieve our price target.
We will make a judgment call by looking at various indicators, in determining whether underlying inflation has hit our target.
Just looking at single indicator won’t be sufficient in grasping underlying inflation, which indicator to focus on could change gradually during course of time.
If food inflation is temporary, we shouldn’t respond with monetary policy.
If sustained rises in food prices lead to broader inflation, push up service prices, that could lead to wide-ranging inflation that could require raising interest rate.
If price risks overshoot our expectations, we will take stronger steps to adjust degree of monetary support.
Japan's economy is in state of inflation, when judging from recent movements in CPI.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the USD/JPY pair was up 0.07% on the day at 150.20.
(This story was corrected on March 26 at 01:25 GMT to say that the USD/JPY pair was up 0.07% on the day at 150.20, not the USD/CAD pair)
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens to near 0.6300 amid softer Aussie inflation, Trump's tariffs
AUD/USD is losing ground to near 0.6300 in the Asian session on Wednesday. Softer-than-expected Australian inflation data for February fans RBA rate cut expectations, weighing on the Aussie. Further, US President Trump's reciprocal and copper tariffs threats add to the pair's weakness.
USD/JPY pares gains to 150.00 on renewed US Dollar selling
USD/JPY is paring back gains to trade near 150.00 in Wednesday's Asian session. US President Trump's fresh tariff threats and hawkish BoJ commentary revive the demand for the safe-haven Japanese Yen while dragging the US Dollar lower on rekindling economic concerns.
Gold price consolidates around $3,020 area on fresh US tariffs threat
Gold price trades comfortably above the $3,000 mark, though bulls lack conviction as a positive risk tone caps gains for the safe-haven bullion. However, worries about a US recession, Trump's trade tariffs, Fed rate cut bets, and subdued US Dollar demand act as a tailwind for the bullion.
GameStop unveils plan to add Bitcoin as reserve asset
Video game retailer GameStop announced in its Q4 financial report on Tuesday that it would acquire Bitcoin and US Dollar-backed stablecoins as treasury reserve assets.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.