BoJ’s Ueda: Japan's long-term yield rate remains stable under YCC

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday, “Japan's long-term yield rate remains stable under the yield curve control (YCC) policy,” as cited by a Japanese government official.
Additional quotes
“Market sentiment continues to improve.”
“Yen rate against dollar slightly volatile partly due to interest rate differentials.”
“BoJ to maintain accommodative monetary environment for firms.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY is recovering slightly from intraday lows of 140.60 on the above comments. The pair was last seen trading at 140.72, down 0.13% so far.
