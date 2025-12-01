BoJ’s Ueda: Delaying rate hike too long could cause sharp inflation

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that delaying interest rate hike for too long could cause sharp inflation and force the central bank to make rapid policy adjustment.

Was able to have frank, good discussions with premier, ministers, will continue to closely communicate with the government.



Won't elaborate on what I discussed with premier, ministers.



Want to make policy decision in December looking at wage information, as well as other data.



Delaying rate hike too long could cause sharp inflation, force us to make rapid policy adjustment.



Mix of the government's proactive fiscal policy and the BOJ's adjustment of monetary support will help achieve sustainable economic growth path.



Uncertainties that we had focused on, which are the U.S. tariff impact and the U.S. economic outlook, have subsided significantly compared with a few months ago.



Want to elaborate more on future rate hike path once we raise rates to 0.75%.



Want to scrutinize whether no big negative information will come out from data that were not available during the US government shutdown.

