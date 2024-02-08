BoJ’s Uchida: We will like to maintain stable, accmmodative monetary environment

Share:

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Thursday, “we will like to maintain a stable, accommodative monetary environment.”

What is more important is the future short-term rate path, which will be set at appropriate level so consumer inflation moves around BoJ's 2% target

YCC and BoJ's bond buying management are intertwined

When we end or tweak YCC, we will think about how we would communicate our bond buying operation

Tweak to YCC would mean allowing yields to move more freely but we will ensure this does not lead to big change in our bond buying amount, sharp rise in yields

It would be natural to end ETF, j-reit buying if achievement of 2% inflation can be foreseen

Even if we were to end ETF, j-reit buying, impact on markets won't be big

What to do with our very huge ETF, J-Reit holding is a different problem, this is something we need to consider taking time

We expect service prices to rise accompanied by wage increases.