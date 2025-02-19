BoJ’s Takata: Won't comment on JGB yield levels

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Board Member Hajime Takata is back on the wires this Wednesday, saying that he “won't comment on Japanese government bond (JGB) yield levels.”

Long-term interest rates moving in line with state of Japan's economy.

Real interest rates remain negative.

Still not at stage to debate sale of the BoJ’s ETF holdings.

How to unload BoJ’s ETF holdings is something the BoJ must take time to deliberate.

The BoJ abandoned YCC so must allow markets to determine yield levels, though we also need to be vigilant to any sharp rise in market volatility.

We look at core inflation numbers excluding fresh food in gauging price trend.

But also mindful that rising fresh food costs could affect households' inflation expectations.

The closer we get towards the neutral rate, the harder it is to estimate the exact level.

No specific target, timing for further rate hikes.

It will be decided by looking at corporate activity, economy, and market moves.