BOJ’s Sakurai: Extension of stimulus measures will depend on coronavirus situation

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymaker is back on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that the central bank will decide whether to extend emergency stimulus measures by looking at developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Further comments

“It is clear the Japanese economy is starting to recover.”

“Now is the time to monitor the impact of the steps BOJ has taken so far.”

“No big change to view on the economy, prices outlook compared to July.”

“BOJ is at the stage of assessing the impact of these measures.”

developing story ...