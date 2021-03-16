BOJ’s Kuroda: Watching forex moves carefully as they affect economy, prices

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is watching forex moves carefully as they affect the economy and prices, the central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a scheduled speech on Tuesday.
Additional quotes
The yen, dollar, euro moves have been stable as BOJ, Fed, ECB all guide monetary policy to achieve 2% inflation.
Hard to explain rapid yen rise in 2011 just by gap in monetary base between Japan, other economies.
Recent rise in global yields likely reflect optimism over economic recovery but COVID-19 developments remain biggest risk on outlook.
The yen used to spike as investors sought it as safe-haven currency in times of market turbulence, favourable that is no longer the case.
Japan's real interest rate has been flat as a trend, nominal long-term rate has been stable around 0%.
Average duration of BOJ’s JGB holdings has shorted somewhat but this is not intentional, only a result of 'balanced' purchases of bonds across all durations.
BOJ has been saying excessive fall in super-long JGB yields could have impact on insurers, pension funds.
It's important to keep entire yield curve stably low, keep bond market stable as economy still hit by damage from COVID-19.
No need to change the YCC framework.
Market reaction
The yen shows little reaction to Governor Kuroda’s comments on the yield curve framework, as USD/JPY keeps it range around 109.20, as of writing.
The spot adds 0.07% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest intraday gains, upside seems limited
EUR/USD manages to regain positive traction above 1.1900 ahead of the European open. The retreat in the US bond yields weigh on the USD and remain supportive of the uptick. Investors look forward to US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.39 amid impending vaccine crisis, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3900, dropping for the third straight day despite the US dollar weakness. Europe’s covid vaccine concerns and the EU-UK tussles over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol add to the weight.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined amid pre-Fed caution
Gold (XAU/USD) is trading with mild gains on Tuesday, trying hard to extend the previous gains to recapture the $1740 level. Gold finds support from the retreat in Treasury yields while the US dollar, with all eyes focussed on the FOMC decision due on Wednesday.
Stellar is on the verge of a 50% move
Stellar has been trading sideways for the past two weeks, trying to figure out its next major move. The digital asset is contained between two key levels, and it's on the verge of bursting. XLM could also plummet down to $0.19 if critical support fails to hold.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.