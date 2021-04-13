BOJ’s Kuroda: The central bank will continue monetary easing for long period of time via YCC

“The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will continue monetary easing for long period of time via YCC, which had been made more sustainable, effective with the March policy review, the central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in his scheduled appearance in the Japanese parliament on Tuesday.

Additional comments

Personally, I feel Japan could have done better on structural reforms. Govt successfully deployed flexible fiscal spending, which played key role in supporting Japan’s economy. There is market talk higher US growth and rising US yields would push up US dollar vs. yen but that's hard to say as fx market moves on various factors. BOJ’s policy review has allowed it to respond nimbly to risks as needed, such as by ramping up ETF buying, deepening negative rates.

USD/JPY jumps above 109.50

USD/JPY rebounds above 109.50, tracking the bounce in the US dollar across the board. Kuroda’s comments add to the gains in the spot.