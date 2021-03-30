BOJ’s Kuroda: Strengthening Japan’s growth potential is very important

Strengthening Japan’s growth potential is very important but BOJ’s basic stance is to support such moves with accommodative monetary policy, said the central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in his scheduled speech on Tuesday.
Additional comments
Creating green society is realm of govt, but climate change is important aspect in considering real economy, financial system.
Climate change is something that affects central bank's mandate.
Goal of monetary policy is price stability, while financial system stability can be achieved through macro-prudential tools.
It's possible to achieve both price stability, sound financial system with monetary policy, macro-prudential tools.
Means for BOJ’s monetary easing have become somewhat complex due to need to look after side-effects of prolonged monetary easing.
