BOJ's Kuroda: Many agree the natural interest rate has fallen in recent years

BOJ's Kuroda: Many agree the natural interest rate has fallen in recent yearsBy Omkar Godbole
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, while speaking at the 2017 BOJ-IMES Conference, said the natural rate of interest has declined in recent years, leading to unconventional monetary policies.
Kuroda was speaking on the topic - "Monetary Policy: Lessons Learned and Challenges Ahead"
Key points
Uncertainty about the natural rate of interest makes it difficult for central banks to steer policy
Monetary policy is not a tool for redistribution of wealth