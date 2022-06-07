Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is out on the wires now, via Reuters, expressing his outlook on the Japanese economy.
Key quotes
Japan’s economy is improving as a trend.
Japan’s economy expected to recover ahead.
Exports, output continue to increase as a trend although there are some weakness due supply constraints.
Japan’s core CPI is likely to keep hovering around 2% for the time being before slowing its pace of increase as the boost from energy dissipates.
Market reaction
USD/JPY keeps pushing higher above 132.00, as the yen extends its selling momentum in absence of any mention of the exchange rate value by the BOJ Chief in his latest comments.
At the time of writing, the pair is up 0.63% on the day at 132.74, fresh two-decade highs.
