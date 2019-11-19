BOJ’s Kuroda: It's possible for BOJ to deepen negative rates beyond -0.1%.

In his speech before the parliament, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda further noted: “I never said BOJ can cut rates unlimitedly and that BOJ has unlimited ammunition to ease “.
Additional Comments:
Very few at BOJ believe BOJ cannot deepen negative rates beyond -0.1%.
It's possible for BOJ to deepen negative rates beyond -0.1%.
BOJ must weigh the benefits, costs of policy in mulling further easing.
There are still JGBs left in markets BOJ can buy.
There is plenty of room to deepen negative rates.
BOJ has various means to ease policy, can combine them or deploy an enhanced version of them.
Downturn in household spending after oct sales tax hike appears to be smaller than slump in spending after 2014 tax hike.
Stimulus effect of fiscal policy will be enhanced when central bank is promoting monetary easing to achieve its price target.
Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Kuroda’s green signal to deepen negative rates is not boding well for the Yen, as USD/JPY recovers towards 108.70 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Asian session.
USD/JPY bounces-back towards 108.70 on BOJ's Kuroda
USD/JPY is on a road to recovery from 108.47 lows, now testing daily highs near 108.70 region, as the dovish comments from BOJ Governor Kuroda on negative rates are not boding well for the Japanese yen. Further, an uptick in S&P 500 futures also aids the recovery.
Gold consolidates NY session bid in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo
Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headline's and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.